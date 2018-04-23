English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air Force - IAF Recruitment 2018: Airmen Post in Group Y Trade, Apply before 12th May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post and send their applications so that it reaches on or before 12th May 2018 i.e. within 21 days from the date of publication of the official advertisement in Employment News.
Screen grab of the official IAF website.
Indian Air Force (IAF) Recruitment 2018 application process has begun to recruit outstanding Unmarried Male Airmen (Sportsmen) in Group Y Trade in various disciplines like Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Golf, Cricket, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Handball, Kabaddi, Lawn Tennis, Swimming, Volleyball, Water Polo, Wrestling, Weight Lifting and Squash. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post and send their applications so that it reaches on or before 12th May 2018 i.e. within 21 days from the date of publication of the official advertisement in Employment News. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the application form:
How to apply Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 for Airmen ?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://indianairforce.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career in IAF’ on the top of the homepage
Step 3 – Select ‘Airmen’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Yes’ to proceed to an External Website from where you can download the application form
Step 5 – Fill the application form and send the form at the below mentioned address by ordinary post only:
SECRETARY, AIR FORCE SPORTS CONTROL BOARD C/O AIR FORCE STATION NEW DELHI, RACE COURSE, NEW DELHI – 110003
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 12th passed from any Central/State Board of education, along with special Sports Achievement as listed it the official advertisement.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 16 to 25 years, i.e. they must be born between7th July 1997 and 27th June 2001.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, PFT1 and PFT 2 test.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix at the url mentioned below:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_4_1819b.pdf
