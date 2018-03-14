GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Air Force Lands its Largest Transport Aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting

The landing of the US-manufactured aircraft is seen as part of the IAF's move to strengthen its overall operations in the strategically-key border state.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2018, 8:16 AM IST
Indian Air Force Lands its Largest Transport Aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting
IAF C-17 Globemaster.
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's largest transport aircraft — C-17 Globemaster — on Wednesday landed at Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting airfield which is close to the Chinese border.

"The C17 Globemaster carried out a historic landing at Tuting Advanced Landing Ground. The mission was executed flawlessly owing to its superlative performance and excellent flying skills of pilots," said an IAF spokesperson.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.

Sources said China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
