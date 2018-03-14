English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air Force Lands its Largest Transport Aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting
The landing of the US-manufactured aircraft is seen as part of the IAF's move to strengthen its overall operations in the strategically-key border state.
IAF C-17 Globemaster.
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's largest transport aircraft — C-17 Globemaster — on Wednesday landed at Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting airfield which is close to the Chinese border.
The landing of the US-manufactured aircraft is seen as part of the IAF's move to strengthen its overall operations in the strategically-key border state.
"The C17 Globemaster carried out a historic landing at Tuting Advanced Landing Ground. The mission was executed flawlessly owing to its superlative performance and excellent flying skills of pilots," said an IAF spokesperson.
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.
Sources said China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area.
