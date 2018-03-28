English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air force Recruitment 2018: 145 Group 'C' Civilian Posts in HQ Maintenance Command
Eligible and Interested candidates must apply to the relevant posts within 30 days from the date of advertisement in the employment news i.e. 16th April 2018.
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 advertisement no. 10801/11/0099/1718 to recruit 145 candidates for Group "C" Civilian posts has been released by the IAF HQ Maintenance Command in the employment news dated 24th March 2018.
Eligible and Interested candidates must apply to the relevant posts within 30 days from the date of advertisement in the employment news i.e. 16th April 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Laundryman - 3
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 90
House Keeping Staff (HKS) - 19
Hindi Typist - 1
Painter - 3
A/C Mech - 2
Inst Repairer - 1
Draughts-man Grade 2 - 1
Mess Staff - 5
Carpenter - 2
Cook - 8
Lower Division Clerk(LDC) - 6
C and SMW - 1
Tailor - 1
Fireman - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Laundryman - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
House Keeping Staff (HKS) - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Hindi Typist - The applicant must have passed Class 12th from recognized Board.
Painter - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
A/C Mech - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Instrument Repairer - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Draughts-man Grade 2 - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Mess Staff - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Carpenter - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Cook - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Lower Division Clerk(LDC) - The applicant must have passed Class 12th from recognized Board.
Copper Smith and Sheet Metal (C and SMW) - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Tailor - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Fireman - The applicant must have passed Class 10th from recognized Board.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_99_1718b.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years for Fireman and 18 to 25 years for other posts. Age-relaxation applies as per government rules.
How to Apply for IAF Group 'C' Civilian Posts in HQ Maintenance Command?
Interested and eligible applicants need to apply for the post through prescribed format and send the application from with other required documents to the concerned Air Force Station within 30 days from the last date of publication of the advertisement in 'Employment News'.
Selection Process for Group C Civilian Posts:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.
