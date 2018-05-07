English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: 79 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts, Apply Before 4th June 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must send their applications for the relevant post on or before 4th June 2018
(Representational Image)
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 79 Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at HQ Western Air Command has been released in this week’s Employment News.
Interested and eligible candidates must send their applications for the relevant post on or before 4th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 for Group C Civilian Posts?
Step 1 – Click on the official advertisement: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_5_1819b.pdf
Step 2 – Download the application form
Step 3 – Fill the application form, sign it and send it to the concerned postal address as given in front of the post applied
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 79
Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – 1
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 3
MTS - 44
Safaiwali – 1
Mess Staff – 15
Safaiwala – 12
Cook – 2
Painter – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess 2 years Diploma in Mechanical Drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship (Mechanical or Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized Institution.
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - The applicant must be a class 12th passed from recognized Board and must have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.
Safaiwali/ Safaiwala - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.
Mess Staff - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.
Cook - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.
Painter - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess an Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation are applicable as stated in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test or Skill Test.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must send their applications for the relevant post on or before 4th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 for Group C Civilian Posts?
Step 1 – Click on the official advertisement: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_5_1819b.pdf
Step 2 – Download the application form
Step 3 – Fill the application form, sign it and send it to the concerned postal address as given in front of the post applied
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 79
Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – 1
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 3
MTS - 44
Safaiwali – 1
Mess Staff – 15
Safaiwala – 12
Cook – 2
Painter – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess 2 years Diploma in Mechanical Drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship (Mechanical or Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized Institution.
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - The applicant must be a class 12th passed from recognized Board and must have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.
Safaiwali/ Safaiwala - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.
Mess Staff - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.
Cook - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.
Painter - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess an Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation are applicable as stated in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test or Skill Test.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Were Called 'Indian Dogs' at Kuwait Airport
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post