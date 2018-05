Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: 79 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts, Apply Before 4th June 2018

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 79 Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at HQ Western Air Command has been released in this week’s Employment News.Interested and eligible candidates must send their applications for the relevant post on or before 4June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Click on the official advertisement: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_5_1819b.pdf Step 2 – Download the application formStep 3 – Fill the application form, sign it and send it to the concerned postal address as given in front of the post appliedTotal Posts: 79Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – 1Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 3MTS - 44Safaiwali – 1Mess Staff – 15Safaiwala – 12Cook – 2Painter – 1– The applicant must be a class 10passed from recognized Board and must possess 2 years Diploma in Mechanical Drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship (Mechanical or Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized Institution.- The applicant must be a class 12passed from recognized Board and must have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.The applicant must be a class 10passed from recognized Board.- The applicant must be a class 10passed from recognized Board.- The applicant must be a class 10passed from recognized Board.- The applicant must be a class 10passed from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.- The applicant must be a class 10passed from recognized Board and must possess an Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation are applicable as stated in the official advertisement.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test or Skill Test.