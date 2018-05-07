GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: 79 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts, Apply Before 4th June 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must send their applications for the relevant post on or before 4th June 2018

Updated:May 7, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
(Representational Image)
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 79 Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at HQ Western Air Command has been released in this week’s Employment News.

Interested and eligible candidates must send their applications for the relevant post on or before 4th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 for Group C Civilian Posts?

Step 1 – Click on the official advertisement: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_5_1819b.pdf

Step 2 – Download the application form

Step 3 – Fill the application form, sign it and send it to the concerned postal address as given in front of the post applied

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 79

Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – 1

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)  – 3

MTS -  44

Safaiwali – 1

Mess Staff – 15

Safaiwala – 12

Cook – 2

Painter – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Draughtsman Grade (D Man Grade) – III – The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess 2 years Diploma in Mechanical Drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship (Mechanical or Civil) from an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized Institution.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - The applicant must be a class 12th passed from recognized Board and must have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.

Safaiwali/ Safaiwala - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.

Mess Staff - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board.

Cook - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

Painter - The applicant must be a class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess an Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation are applicable as stated in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test or Skill Test.


