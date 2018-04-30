Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: 79 Group C Posts, Apply before 28th May 2018

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 79 vacancies for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts has been released in the employment news. The recruitment drive aims to male and female candidates as Draughtsman Grade – III, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Low Division Clerk (LDC), cook, sweeper, painter and mess staff for various locations across India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 28May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement –Step 2 – Download the application formStep 3 – Fill in the application form and submit the duly filled and signed the application form in the prescribed format to the concerned postal address as given in the official advertisement.Draughtsman Grade – III – 1Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 3Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 44Safaiwali – 1Mess Staff – 15Safaiwala – 12Cook – 2Painter – 1Draughtsman Grade – III – The applicant must be class 12passed from recognized Board and must possess 2 years Diploma in Mechanical Drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship.Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – The applicant must be class 12passed from recognized Board and must have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer.Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must be class 12passed from recognized Board.Cook - The applicant must be class 12passed from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering along with 1-year experience in the trade.Painter - The applicant must be class 10passed from recognized Board and must possess Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.Mess Staff - The applicant must be class 12passed from recognized Board.Safaiwala/ Safaiwali - The applicant must be class 12passed from recognized Board.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per the norms of Central Government of India.The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test/Interview.