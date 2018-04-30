GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: 79 Group C Posts, Apply before 28th May 2018

The recruitment drive aims to male and female candidates as Draughtsman Grade – III, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Low Division Clerk (LDC), cook, sweeper, painter and mess staff for various locations across India.

Updated:April 30, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: 79 Group C Posts, Apply before 28th May 2018
 Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 79 vacancies for Group 'C' Civilian posts has been released in the employment news. The recruitment drive aims to male and female candidates as Draughtsman Grade – III, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Low Division Clerk (LDC), cook, sweeper, painter and mess staff for various locations across India. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 28th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 Group C Civilian Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement –

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_5_1819b.pdf

Step 2 – Download the application form

Step 3 – Fill in the application form and submit the duly filled and signed the application form in the prescribed format to the concerned postal address as given in the official advertisement.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Draughtsman Grade – III – 1

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 3

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) -  44

Safaiwali – 1

Mess Staff – 15

Safaiwala – 12

Cook – 2

Painter – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

 Draughtsman Grade – III – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board and must possess 2 years Diploma in Mechanical Drawing or Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Draughtsmanship.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board and must have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.

Cook - The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering along with 1-year experience in the trade.

Painter - The applicant must be class 10th passed from recognized Board and must possess Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.

Mess Staff - The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.

Safaiwala/ Safaiwali - The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized Board.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_5_1819b.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per the norms of Central Government of India.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test/Interview.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
