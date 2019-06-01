English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Air Force Removes Restrictions Imposed on its Airspace Post Balakot Strike
Pakistan had given a special permission to India for then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 21.
Image for representation. (Getty images)
New Delhi: In a signal to Pakistan to open its airspace for commercial airlines, Indian Air Force has announced that all temporary restrictions imposed on Indian airspace post Balakot airstrike have been removed.
