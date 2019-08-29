Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Air Force to Receive Advanced Version of Spice-2000 Bombs by mid-September

The Spice-2000 bombs are scheduled to be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Israel around mid-September, which will come along with the Mark 84 warhead and bombs which can destroy buildings completely.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs
Back in June this year, the Indian Air Force had signed a contract with Israel which allowed them to acquire more than 100 Spice-2000 bombs in the shortest possible time. The deal, which was aimed at strengthening the arsenal of IAF, was signed under the emergency procurement powers of the services given by the Narendra Modi government. Under the emergency powers, the three services, Navy, Army and Air Force, could buy any equipment of their choice worth up to Rs 300 crore to prepare for any hostilities.

Now, according to top sources with the Indian Air Force, the country will receive the 'building blaster' version Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September. These are the advanced version of Spice-2000 bombs, which were said to be used during the Balakot air strike. As informed by the source, the supply of the weapons from Israel might take during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SPICE stands for ‘smart, precise-impact and cost-effective’, and these bombs are manufactured by the Israeli defense technology company Rafael. While the SPICE-2000 used during the Balakot strike were penetration bombs, these are said to be the advanced versions of the bomb.

