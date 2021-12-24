CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training in Jaisalmer, Pilot's Body Recovered
Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training in Jaisalmer, Pilot's Body Recovered

The crash occured in Desert National Park. The Forest Guard informed the authorities about the crash. (Special arrangement)

The Indian Air Force in a tweet said that a MiG-21 met with an accident during a training sortie at around 8:30 pm.

News Desk

An Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday night, a senior police officer said. The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh said.

The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site. Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

Sources said that the pilot’s body has been recovered. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Indian Air Force.

News agency PTI quoted Singh as saying that there is no information about the pilot but he had spotted some pieces of flesh near the crash site.

“This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," a tweet of the Indian Air Force read.

first published:December 24, 2021, 22:23 IST