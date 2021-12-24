Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training in Jaisalmer, Pilot's Body Recovered

An Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday night, a senior police officer said. The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh said.

The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site. Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

Sources said that the pilot’s body has been recovered. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Indian Air Force.

News agency PTI quoted Singh as saying that there is no information about the pilot but he had spotted some pieces of flesh near the crash site.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.An inquiry is being ordered.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

“This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," a tweet of the Indian Air Force read.

