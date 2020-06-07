Indian-American Community Leader Ramesh Patel Dies of Covid-19 Complications

Prominent Indian-American community leader Ramesh Patel, who had been chairman of umbrella diaspora organization Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-tri-state), passed away due to complications from coronavirus.

Patel, 78, is survived by his wife Sucheta, son Suvas and daughters Manisha and Kunjal.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed condolences on the death of Patel.

"Very sad to learn about the passing away of Ramesh Patel, the Founder Member and Chairperson of Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), after 2 month long fight against COVID-19. A highly respected Indian American Community leader, we will miss him very much. RIP!" Sandhu tweeted.

India's Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty tweeted that Patel's death is a "big loss to the Indian American community."

"A pioneer who brought together the Community and worked on many issues. I particularly value his strong support to the Consulate," Chakravorty tweeted.

Along with his community service, Patel worked in the forensic investigation division of the New York Police Department and was honoured with the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honour in 2013.

Patel's passing "leaves a void too big to be filled," FIA president Anil Bansal said. Bansal described Patel as a kind, supportive and strong person who guided the FIA for the past 50 years with his dynamic leadership and vision. "Our most sincere condolences to the family and prayers for peace."

The FIA said Patel had served the Indian-American community for over 50 years and his death is an "end of an era."

Expressing condolences on Patel's demise, former president of FIA Alok Kumar said the organization has lost its "mentor" and the "community stalwart" will be missed forever.

Fondly known as 'Kaka' within the community, Patel had held various positions in the FIA executive committee including president of the organization from 1988 to 1990. He had been instrumental in establishing a number of events that promote the culture and heritage of India in the US, including FIA's flagship event - the India Day Parade organized every year to mark India's Independence Day in August.

Patel was also chairman of the Gujarati Associations of North America and National Organization of Indian American Associations. He also was instrumental in forming the Indian American National Foundation comprising major national diaspora organizations aimed at mobilising resources to foster friendships and charities between the people of India and the United States and also to build an enduring partnership between the two democracies.