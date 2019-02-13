Indian-American Dies After Being Accidentally Run Over by Tractor, While Trying to Take a Shortcut

An Indian-American man, who apparently tried to crawl under a parked tractor trailer to take a short cut, died after getting run over when the driver suddenly started his vehicle and drove away in New Brunswick in the US, according to police.The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on February 5 when 30-year-old Neal Patel crawled under the stopped vehicle at the Raceway station on Route 1 near Wooding Avenue to take a shortcut, local media reported, citing police.The driver suddenly started up his tractor trailer and was unaware that he had dragged Patel about 10 feet and ran him over with his rear tires, according to Police Lt. Robert Dudash.Patel, a resident of Princeton, New Jersey, was badly injured. He was rushed to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said.The driver, who police located hours later in Philadelphia, returned voluntarily to Edison to assist with their investigation. He does not face any charges in connection with the accident, police said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.