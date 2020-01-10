Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian American Doctor Arrested on Charges of Illegal Distribution of Adderall

Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, 48, allegedly issued about 15,000 Adderall prescriptions to over 1,000 patients, a total of more than 700 prescriptions per month, officials said.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian American Doctor Arrested on Charges of Illegal Distribution of Adderall
Representative Image (Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

Washington: US authorities have arrested an Indian American doctor for allegedly prescribing to multiple patients a combination medication to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, 48, allegedly issued about 15,000 Adderall prescriptions to over 1,000 patients, a total of more than 700 prescriptions per month, officials said.

Several local pharmacies in Oakton in Virginia had flagged Bajwa and would no longer fill prescriptions from him, they said.

The Virginia Department of Health Professions had previously suspended his medical licence in 2012 for issues related to his prescription practices, the officials said.

Beginning in summer 2018, two undercover law enforcement officers posed as patients and made appointments to see Bajwa, according to an affidavit in court.

During each visit, Bajwa allegedly prescribed the officers a 30-day supply of Adderall, despite them not having a need for the medication, it said.

One of the officers told Bajwa that she was a fitness model and needed the medication for her workouts, which is not a legitimate use for the substance, as per the affidavit.

The undercover officer also asked Bajwa to prescribe her extra pills that she could give to a "friend" and he readily agreed. Bajwa is charged with illegal distribution of Adderall, a Schedule II controlled substance, it said.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram