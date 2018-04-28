English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-American Doctor Indicted for USD 1 Million Medicare Fraud
The 12-count indictment alleges that Dr Pranav Patel, who owned and operated Palos Medical Care in a Chicago suburb, submitted fraudulent claims for purported medical tests and examinations that were never performed.
Washington: An Indian-American doctor in Chicago has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly pocketing nearly USD 1 million in payments from Medicare and a private insurer for nonexistent treatment.
The 12-count indictment alleges that Dr Pranav Patel, who owned and operated Palos Medical Care in a Chicago suburb, submitted fraudulent claims for purported medical tests and examinations that were never performed.
He allegedly used some of his patients' names without their knowledge to submit fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said yesterday.
From 2008 to 2013, Dr. Patel fraudulently obtained, or caused his clinic to obtain, at least USD 950,000 in payments from Medicare and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the indictment states.
The indictment was returned on Thursday in US District Court in Chicago. It charges Dr. Patel, 51, with seven counts of health care fraud, three counts of making false statements in relation to a health care matter, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.
His arraignment is set for May 15.
The indictment describes several instances in which Dr. Patel submitted a claim to BCBS or Medicare for a non-invasive "duplex scan" purportedly performed on a patient, when, in fact, no such test was actually completed.
On at least one occasion, according to the charges, Dr. Patel prepared a seven-page electronic medical record indicating that a patient had come to the office for a follow-up visit and examination, when the patient had actually come to the office to re-fill a prescription, it alleged.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
