Indian-American Dosti Flag Emblem Replaces Presidential Seal from Presidential Lectern

As a matter of tradition, every lectern from where a US President speaks be it a joint press conference or an election speech or any speaking engagement either domestically or overseas carries a presidential emblem.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Indian-American Dosti Flag Emblem Replaces Presidential Seal from Presidential Lectern
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the NRG stadium in Houston on Sunday.
Houston: In a rare move reflective of India-US friendship, the Trump administration replaced the presidential seal with an "India-US dosti flag" emblem from the presidential lectern.

However, for a change and to the pleasant surprise to many, the presidential lectern had a circular emblem with the national flags of both the US and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium.

The event has been organised by Indian-Americans in Texas for Prime Minister Modi.

This is for the first time that the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world were addressing a joint mega rally in the US.

