English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-American Elected as Member of Top US Think Tank
Arun M Kumar, chairman and CEO of KPMG in India, served as a top US commercial diplomat in the Obama Administration.
Arun M Kumar, an Indian-American elected as a member of a top US think-tank. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Washington: Arun M Kumar, an Indian-American and a former Obama Administration official, has been elected as a member of a top US think-tank, the Council on Foreign Relations.
Currently, chairman and CEO of KPMG in India, Kumar, 66, served as a top US commercial diplomat in the Obama Administration.
In his role as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, he led the trade and investment promotion efforts for the US Government.
"We take pride in Arun's election as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which has been an influential voice in international relations not just in the US, but across the globe. I am confident that with his global business and diplomatic experience, Arun will add immense value to the CFR," said Bill Thomas, chairman of KPMG International.
"I am honoured to join the Council of Foreign Relations. The work of the CFR is more relevant than ever before, especially in Asia and the part of the world where I now live," Kumar said.
"I look forward to working with other members of the CFR to foster leading ideas and conversations around vital and strategic foreign policy and business issues in the Indo-Pacific corridor," he said.
The Council on Foreign Relations comprises some of the most respected global leaders and people from across the fields of government, business, education and journalism.
The Council aims to offer a balanced and nuanced study of foreign policy globally.
Its bi-monthly journal Foreign Affairs and its David Rockefeller Studies Program have contributed to foreign policy thinking in the US by making recommendations to Administration as well as to the diplomatic and international relations community.
Currently, chairman and CEO of KPMG in India, Kumar, 66, served as a top US commercial diplomat in the Obama Administration.
In his role as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, he led the trade and investment promotion efforts for the US Government.
"We take pride in Arun's election as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which has been an influential voice in international relations not just in the US, but across the globe. I am confident that with his global business and diplomatic experience, Arun will add immense value to the CFR," said Bill Thomas, chairman of KPMG International.
"I am honoured to join the Council of Foreign Relations. The work of the CFR is more relevant than ever before, especially in Asia and the part of the world where I now live," Kumar said.
"I look forward to working with other members of the CFR to foster leading ideas and conversations around vital and strategic foreign policy and business issues in the Indo-Pacific corridor," he said.
The Council on Foreign Relations comprises some of the most respected global leaders and people from across the fields of government, business, education and journalism.
The Council aims to offer a balanced and nuanced study of foreign policy globally.
Its bi-monthly journal Foreign Affairs and its David Rockefeller Studies Program have contributed to foreign policy thinking in the US by making recommendations to Administration as well as to the diplomatic and international relations community.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling Shoe At Sunil Grover
- Irrfan Khan Greets Paparazzi As He Gets Clicked Removing Mask At Airport, See Pics
- After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpses into His Exotic Getaway from Maldives
- Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Reveals a Major Spoiler to Jimmy Fallon
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results