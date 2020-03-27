Indian-American Mother Arrested for Killing 4-year-old Son in Texas
The police officers found the boy's body upstairs with his throat slit and found Agarwal's wounds on her neck and her wrists were self-inflicted.
Representative image.
Houston: A 36-year-old Indian-American mother has been charged with the capital murder of her minor son in the US state of Texas, police said.
Ritika Rohatgi Agrawal is charged with the capital murder of her 4-year-old son, who was found dead in their home in Sugar Land in Texas on Saturday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.
A Fort Bend County magistrate on Tuesday set the bond for Agarwal at $950,000.
Investigators said that the boy's father arrived home, saw blood everywhere and found his wife walking around the house with several injuries. He went upstairs where he found his child dead and immediately informed the police.
The police officers found the boy's body upstairs with his throat slit and found Agarwal's wounds on her neck and her wrists were self-inflicted.
She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was later taken into custody after she was discharged from the hospital on Monday, the police said.
However, authorities suspect, Agrawal may be suffering from mental illness.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Earth's Ozone Layer is Finally Healing Itself, Thanks to the Montreal Protocol
- Dr Sethuraman, Actor and Dermatologist, Passes Away
- Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram
- DO NOT Update Your Windows 10 PC if You Are Working From Home: It May Break The Internet
- Ordering Food Delivery? Be Careful, Coronavirus Could Hitch a Ride Into Your Home