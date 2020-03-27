Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian-American Mother Arrested for Killing 4-year-old Son in Texas

The police officers found the boy's body upstairs with his throat slit and found Agarwal's wounds on her neck and her wrists were self-inflicted.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Indian-American Mother Arrested for Killing 4-year-old Son in Texas
Representative image.

Houston: A 36-year-old Indian-American mother has been charged with the capital murder of her minor son in the US state of Texas, police said.

Ritika Rohatgi Agrawal is charged with the capital murder of her 4-year-old son, who was found dead in their home in Sugar Land in Texas on Saturday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

A Fort Bend County magistrate on Tuesday set the bond for Agarwal at $950,000.

Investigators said that the boy's father arrived home, saw blood everywhere and found his wife walking around the house with several injuries. He went upstairs where he found his child dead and immediately informed the police.

The police officers found the boy's body upstairs with his throat slit and found Agarwal's wounds on her neck and her wrists were self-inflicted.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was later taken into custody after she was discharged from the hospital on Monday, the police said.

However, authorities suspect, Agrawal may be suffering from mental illness.

