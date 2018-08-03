English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian-American Muslim Body Calls for Immediate Suspension of 'Bigoted' Assam NRC
It called on the Indian government not to allow religious differences to define the socio-political landscape of the country.
People at an NRC Nagarik Seva Kendra in Guwahati. (PTI photo)
Washington: An Indian-American advocacy group on Friday called for immediate suspension of the National Registry of Citizens until the irregularities resulting in four million people being excluded from the list are fixed.
The names of 40.07 lakh applicants in Assam did not find a place in the much-anticipated second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a historic document touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.
"The ethnic group that is the worst victim of this mass disenfranchisement is the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in Assam, accused of being 'infiltrators,' although they are Indian citizens," the Indian-American Muslim Council (IAMC) said in a statement.
"The fact that this is an exercise in subversion of democracy and has a clearly bigoted, discriminatory agenda, is reflected in the exclusion of the relatives of the former President of India," said IAMC president Ahsan Khan said.
"The entire programme should be suspended until the criteria for exclusion are clearly defined," he said.
It called on the Indian government not to allow religious differences to define the socio-political landscape of the country, where something as basic as a citizen's right to be called a citizen of the country is arbitrarily snatched away.
The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year, containing 1.9 crore names.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
