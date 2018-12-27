English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam Named FedEx President And CEO
Subramaniam is currently the executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation and will assume his new role on January 1, 2019.
Rajesh Subramaniam will be FedEx's new chief executive officer. (Image; Youtube)
Houston (US): Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam has been named as the president and chief executive officer of US multinational courier delivery giant FedEx Express.
Subramaniam, currently the executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation, will assume his new role on January 1, 2019.
He replaces David L Cunningham at the Tennessee-headquartered company.
Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. He has held various executive-level positions in the company.
He began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region.
Subramaniam then took over as the president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the US as senior vice president of international marketing.
In 2013, he was promoted to executive vice president of marketing at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.
"Raj's global vision and broad experience make him uniquely qualified to lead our largest operating company. We look forward to the continued growth of FedEx Express within our global portfolio as Raj takes on this critical role," David J Bronczek, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation, said.
Subramaniam earned his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University and MBA from the University of Texas in Austin.
