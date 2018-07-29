English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian-American Senatorial Candidate Punched by 'Racist' Opponent Supporter
Shiva Ayyadurai, an eminent scientist, received a bloody lip, swelling, and abrasions after he was punched by a man who is a supporter of incumbent Elizabeth Warren from the Democratic party.
Image: Official handle of Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai @va_shiva/Twitter
Loading...
New York: An Indian-American senatorial candidate has been assaulted allegedly by a racist man who punched him in the face leaving him severely bleeding at a town hall in Massachusetts, according to media reports.
Shiva Ayyadurai, 54, who is running Independent against powerful incumbent Elizabeth Warren from the Democratic party was attacked last week by her supporter, Boston.com reported.
Ayyadurai, an eminent scientist and an outspoken critic, was punched by a man, wearing a t-shirt which said "liberal" and a Warren for Senate sticker.
He approached Ayyadurai with an umbrella while he bullhorned a queue of Warren supporters outside a town hall in Great Barrington, where the Democratic Senator was scheduled to appear, the report said.
"I was just punched in face by a racist @SenWarren supporter," Ayyadurai tweeted.
"This is how these white privileged white supremacists react. What you just witnessed is how you white supremacists react when you don't want to hear the truth from a dark-skinned Indian guy. The same guy you claim you want to help. You guys are racists," Ayyadurai said.
He received a bloody lip, swelling, and abrasions, the report said.
The encounter played out as a crowd of Warren supporters waited to enter a center, the Great Barrington police said in a statement. Paul Solovay left the line, crossed Castle Street, and approached Ayyadurai.
"Solovay allegedly engaged in a verbal confrontation that became physical when he pushed the bullhorn toward the speaker, striking his mouth," police said. "Officers acted quickly to subdue Solovay and place him into custody."
"We don't produce enough engineers. We don't produce enough doctors. But we do produce a bunch of scumbag lawyer lobbyists like Elizabeth Warren, Ayyadurai says in the video before it cuts to Solovay shouting at him from across the street.
When the two come face to face, Ayyadurai repeatedly calls Solovay a racist through the megaphone before the 74-year-old pushes it into his face, the video shows.
Solovay, who was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court. He was released on personal recognizance.
Also Watch
Shiva Ayyadurai, 54, who is running Independent against powerful incumbent Elizabeth Warren from the Democratic party was attacked last week by her supporter, Boston.com reported.
Ayyadurai, an eminent scientist and an outspoken critic, was punched by a man, wearing a t-shirt which said "liberal" and a Warren for Senate sticker.
He approached Ayyadurai with an umbrella while he bullhorned a queue of Warren supporters outside a town hall in Great Barrington, where the Democratic Senator was scheduled to appear, the report said.
.@SenWarren YOU’ve got til MON. 7/30 5PM to unequivocally condemn THE attack & deliver my family & I a APOLOGY. A RACIST White guy attacked a Black Indian Man. INSTEAD OF condemning the attack, YOU sheltered him IN YOUR “town hall.” Do #BlackLivesMatter or do you exploit race? pic.twitter.com/zRQcA6W0Fz— Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai,PhD (M.I.T.) Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) July 26, 2018
"I was just punched in face by a racist @SenWarren supporter," Ayyadurai tweeted.
"This is how these white privileged white supremacists react. What you just witnessed is how you white supremacists react when you don't want to hear the truth from a dark-skinned Indian guy. The same guy you claim you want to help. You guys are racists," Ayyadurai said.
He received a bloody lip, swelling, and abrasions, the report said.
The encounter played out as a crowd of Warren supporters waited to enter a center, the Great Barrington police said in a statement. Paul Solovay left the line, crossed Castle Street, and approached Ayyadurai.
"Solovay allegedly engaged in a verbal confrontation that became physical when he pushed the bullhorn toward the speaker, striking his mouth," police said. "Officers acted quickly to subdue Solovay and place him into custody."
"We don't produce enough engineers. We don't produce enough doctors. But we do produce a bunch of scumbag lawyer lobbyists like Elizabeth Warren, Ayyadurai says in the video before it cuts to Solovay shouting at him from across the street.
When the two come face to face, Ayyadurai repeatedly calls Solovay a racist through the megaphone before the 74-year-old pushes it into his face, the video shows.
Solovay, who was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court. He was released on personal recognizance.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Prospects
- Sunil Grover's Recent Audition Video for Priyanka Chopra's Role in Bharat Will Leave You in Splits; Watch
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
- Suzuki Jimny Tackles Off-Road Like a Boss, Reminiscent of Maruti Gypsy and Jeep – Watch Video
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...