Indian Americans Hold GOTV Rally In California In Support Of Biden, Harris

Jha New York: Indian Americans held a Get out the Vote (GOTV) rally in the US state of California in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for the November 3 elections. For the future of this and the next generation of Indian Americans and fulfill our American dream, it is very important to vote for Biden and Harris this election, eminent hotelier Ashok Bhatt said at the GOTV rally organised on Sunday by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

Electing Harris as the first woman vice president of the country is history in the making, Bhatt said. It’s a pride and proud both for all of us, he said at the event that was attended by business owners, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, elected officials, community leaders, and students.

There are over 1.3 million Indian Americans in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Nevada. I don’t think anybody’s debating this one is probably the most important election of our lifetime… there’s so much at stake. All at once. Right now, in our country, we are facing front and centre at least four crises that have converged, Bhutoria said.

He said that the country is currently facing public health crisis, economic crisis, racial injustice and climate change. It is important for all of us to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, especially I appeal to all Indo-Americans in battleground states to vote for Biden, Harris, he said. Later the participants of the rally also did phone banking and outreach in battleground states.

Yogi Chugh, executive managing director of the S5 Advisory, said that the South Asian community needs to do everything it can for a Biden-Harris victory. It’s time to put middle class families first and focus on our economy in which no one is left behind, he said. We need a president who will unite country, who care more about humanity and bring out our best not one who stokes division and brings out our worst, said Prakash Thapa, a Nepali American small business owner.

Mahesh Nihalani, senior community leader, urged the Indian Americans to support Biden and Harris on the presidential ticket, adding that the two leaders are strong proponents of India-US relationship. “Abki Baar Biden Sarkaar, he said.

