Indian and Japanese Air Forces to Carry Out Air Exercise Next Month

The Indian and Japanese air forces will carry out a mega exercise in Japan next month which will be the first such bilateral combat drill, officials said on Thursday.
The exercise is set to be conducted from January 16 to 26, they said.
There is no official announcement on the combat exercise yet.
“The exercise is being conducted in sync with growing strategic cooperation between the two countries," said an official.
