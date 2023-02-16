Indian Army Names Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar As New Army Vice Chief

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar has been named the new Indian Army Vice Chief as the current officer holding the charge, Lt Gen BS Raju, is shifted to South Western Army Command as Army Commander.

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, prior to this, served as the deputy chief of Army Staff (strategy) and has been part of various important assignments, including the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir, as per an India Today report. The previous Army Vice Chief, Lt Gen BS Raju has been reassigned to South Western Army Command as a successor to Lt Gen AS Bhinder, who is set to retire on February 28, the report says.

Lt Gen BS Raju took over as Vice Chief on May 1 after present Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande moved to his new office on promotion and only served a 10 month stint. He will have another eight months in the new office, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been promoted to the rank of Army Commander and has been appointed at the Central Command in Lucknow. He is currently the Chief of Staff in the Northern Command and is known for being a tough task master, as per India Today. The Central Command looks after the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Read all the Latest India News here