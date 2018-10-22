English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Army Asks Pakistan to Take Back Bodies of BAT Intruders
The heavily armed Pakistani intruders were killed on Sunday in a gunfight after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Army has asked the Pakistan military to take back bodies of two "intruders" from that country who were killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Jammu on Sunday, official sources said.
Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed Sunday in the gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.
The intruders were believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistan Army jawans and trained militants, an Army officer said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.
The sources said the Pakistan Army has been informed through established communication channels to take the bodies of its nationals, who were wearing combat uniform.
Army sources said a stern warning has been conveyed to the Pakistan Army to restrain terrorists operating from its soil.
The incident on Sunday took place at around 1:20 pm.
The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector.
They said since the talks between DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the two countries on May 29, the Indian Army has been maintaining "utmost restraint" to uphold the ceasefire pact along the LoC despite regular provocative actions from across the border.
However, Pakistan Army has been vigorously attempting to send terrorists across the LoC and seven infiltration bids have been foiled by the Indian Army since May 30, in which 23 terrorists have been killed.
Reports suggest concentration of a large number of terrorists in launch pads across the border and they are desperate to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter.
Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed Sunday in the gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.
The intruders were believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistan Army jawans and trained militants, an Army officer said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.
The sources said the Pakistan Army has been informed through established communication channels to take the bodies of its nationals, who were wearing combat uniform.
Army sources said a stern warning has been conveyed to the Pakistan Army to restrain terrorists operating from its soil.
The incident on Sunday took place at around 1:20 pm.
The sources said five to six Pakistani intruders crossed the LoC and fired on Indian Army patrol in the Sunderbani sector.
They said since the talks between DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the two countries on May 29, the Indian Army has been maintaining "utmost restraint" to uphold the ceasefire pact along the LoC despite regular provocative actions from across the border.
However, Pakistan Army has been vigorously attempting to send terrorists across the LoC and seven infiltration bids have been foiled by the Indian Army since May 30, in which 23 terrorists have been killed.
Reports suggest concentration of a large number of terrorists in launch pads across the border and they are desperate to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Sunil Chhetri Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Register Comfortable Win Against FC Pune City
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...