Indian Army Busts Naga Insurgent Hideout in Manipur, Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered

Guwahati: The Indian Army busted an undesignated hideout of the Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) in Manipur on Saturday.

“In a major blow to the insurgent groups, Indian Army troops busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on July 5, resulting in the recovery of large quantities arms and ammunition,” Indian Army's Eastern Command said in a tweet.

“However, seeing the troops advance towards their camp, the cadre fled leaving huge amount of arms, ammunition, uniforms and other war-like stores," the Army said, adding that a member of the NSCN (IM) was detained while trying to blend in with the locals.

The weapons found include an American-origin M16 assault rifle with 125 rounds, one self-loading rifle with 26 rounds and some AK series assault rifles, apart from other "warlike stores".

The Army said it is working closely with the police, intelligence agencies, civil administration and the locals to identify similar “unauthorised hideouts” of the NSCN (IM). "Immediate action is being taken to identify and dismantle such undesignated NSCN (IM) camps in Manipur and to stop atrocities as well as illegal activities of these cadres," Army said in a statement.

In May, the NSCN-IM had vacated an “unauthorised camp” which it had set up in Ukhrul district of Manipur by committing a serious violation of ceasefire ground rules. NSCN (IM) had occupied a temporary camp in Sihai Village about 5 km from Khamasom near the India-Myanmar border in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Setting up unauthorised camps is gross violation of ceasefire ground rules and against the spirit of ongoing ceasefire agreement which results in creating great inconvenience to the local residents in the adjacent areas, Army officials said.

Local sources said that during the routine aerial recce on April 25, some suspected temporary hutment-type structures were found in the forest in Sihai Khunou/Khamasom, Ukhrul area.

Local sources said troops were deployed to verify the existence of an unauthorised camp of NSCN (IM) in the area. The commander, they said, requested the villagers and the pastor to inform NSCN (IM) cadre to vacate the camp immediately. The same day, General Secretary of United Naga Council gave a phone call to commander of Assam Rifles Sector confirming the presence of NSCN (IM) camp.

Sources said the chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) was briefed about the prevailing situation and existence of unauthorised camp on April 26 by Inspector General of Assam Rifles. The next day at 2:15 pm, it was confirmed by the Chairman CFMG that instructions have been issued for immediate vacation of the NSCN (IM) camp.

Accordingly, Assam Rifles asked the villagers to check whether the camp had been vacated or not.

The local sources said that area has been reinforced by additional troops and the unauthorised camp is under constant surveillance by air and other means. They said aerial reconnaissance on April 27 morning revealed that the camp has not been vacated and the onus for inconvenience to villagers is entirely due to the irresponsible actions by the NSCN (IM) cadres. Despite extreme restraint being shown by Assam Rifles troops, no action was taken by the NSCN (IM) to vacate the unauthorised camp.