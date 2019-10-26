Indian Army Chief 'Provoking War' Through 'Irresponsible' Statements, Says Pakistan Army

Islamabad: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has been repeatedly "provoking war" through "irresponsible" statements and endangering regional peace, the Pakistan Army has said after he described PoK as a "terrorist-controlled" part of Pakistan.

In his closing remarks at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa memorial lecture in New Delhi on Friday, Rawat also asserted that Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

"The territory (PoK) occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistan establishment but it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan," the Indian Army chief said.

He also said that attempts were being made by Pakistani terrorists to disrupt resumption of normalcy in Kashmir after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to Rawat's remarks, Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, in an overnight statement, said the Indian Army chief was repeatedly issuing irresponsible statements to fortify his candidacy for the newly proposed post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"Indian COAS repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace for electioneering of political masters," Ghafoor said, adding that he was hoping to become Indian CDS "at the cost of professional military ethos".

"From fake surgical strike to-date his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed," Ghafoor tweeted.

Though there was no immediate comment from the Indian Army to Ghafoor's statement, a senior official said the Indian Army does not react to blatant lies and outlandish allegations.

Meanwhile in another tweet on Saturday, Ghafoor claimed the Pakistan Army had killed more than 60 Indian soldiers on the Line of Control in skirmishes since February 27 when the two countries came close to war.

"Since 27 Feb 19 Pak Army has killed over 60 Indian soldiers on LOC besides injuring many and destroying their bunkers. Artillery gun positions also damaged forced to relocate. 2 IAF Jets shot down by PAF, 2 helis met fratricide under fear. Indian Navy under deterrence," Ghafoor said.

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner from the country after India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.

Rejecting Pakistan's reaction, India has categorically told the international community that its move on Kashmir is an internal matter. India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and no third party has any role in it.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for its decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.