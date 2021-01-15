News18 Logo

Indian Army Day 2021: Prez Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Lead Wishes to Honour India's Brave Hearts
Indian Army Day 2021: Prez Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Lead Wishes to Honour India's Brave Hearts

President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo/PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo/PTI)

Army Day 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind in his tweet spoke about how all Indian are grateful to committed soldiers, veterans and their families. He also remembered the soldiers who are no more as they were performing their duty.

Indian Army Day is annually marked on January 15. The day, as the name suggests, is observed to honour the Indian Army personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice of their life in the line of duty.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend the greetings of the day to the brave Indian soldiers and their families. He mentioned that the Indian Army is courageous, empowered and is also bound by duty to protect our country and has also made sure that we are proud as a nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his tweet spoke about how all Indian are grateful to committed soldiers, veterans and their families. He also remembered the soldiers who are no more as they were performing their duty.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed that Indian Army is a proof of valour, patriotism and dedication. He has further mentioned that the nation at large is grateful for everything that they do and the sacrifices that they make in the process.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla shared a video that describes that circumstance and the situations in which the Indian Army has to work. The video shows how they have to be alert in the snow and desert under extreme circumstances. He, in his tweet, mentions that the country is grateful for the discipline, sacrifice, and courage. The speaker has extended the wishes of the day to all those who happen to be a part of the Indian Army and their families.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has taken the opportunity to salute the army’s indomitable courage, valour, and sacrifices. Here is what he tweeted:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too has saluted the sacrifice and courage of the Indian Army. He has also lauded the selfless efforts of the forces and has mentioned that the entire nation is proud of them.

On January 15, 1949 General KM Cariappa took the charge of Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher and ever since, this date is being celebrated. In order to make the day special, various parades are organised by the Indian Army. There is a possibility that the Army Day celebrations this year may not be as grand as usual due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.


