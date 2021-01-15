Indian Army Day 2021: Prez Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Lead Wishes to Honour India's Brave Hearts

Indian Army Day is annually marked on January 15. The day, as the name suggests, is observed to honour the Indian Army personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice of their life in the line of duty.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend the greetings of the day to the brave Indian soldiers and their families. He mentioned that the Indian Army is courageous, empowered and is also bound by duty to protect our country and has also made sure that we are proud as a nation.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind in his tweet spoke about how all Indian are grateful to committed soldiers, veterans and their families. He also remembered the soldiers who are no more as they were performing their duty.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed that Indian Army is a proof of valour, patriotism and dedication. He has further mentioned that the nation at large is grateful for everything that they do and the sacrifices that they make in the process.

My greetings to all the men and women of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day today. Our brave soldiers are an embodiment of valour, patriotism and dedication. The nation is ever grateful for the invaluable sacrifices made by them. #ArmyDay #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/U1VZzpsZjV — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 15, 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla shared a video that describes that circumstance and the situations in which the Indian Army has to work. The video shows how they have to be alert in the snow and desert under extreme circumstances. He, in his tweet, mentions that the country is grateful for the discipline, sacrifice, and courage. The speaker has extended the wishes of the day to all those who happen to be a part of the Indian Army and their families.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has taken the opportunity to salute the army’s indomitable courage, valour, and sacrifices. Here is what he tweeted:

Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too has saluted the sacrifice and courage of the Indian Army. He has also lauded the selfless efforts of the forces and has mentioned that the entire nation is proud of them.

भारतीय सेना शौर्य और पराक्रम की प्रतीक है।देश के बहादुर सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस और बलिदान को नमन करता हूं। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी नि:स्वार्थ सेवा और समर्पण पर सभी देशवासियों को गर्व है।हमारे वीर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को ‘थल सेना दिवस’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/2r27CEdQbC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2021

Indian Army is the epitome of patriotism, commitment and discipline. My salute to the brave women and men of the Army on #ArmyDay. pic.twitter.com/rJJiizXLeP — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 15, 2021

On #ArmyDay, I salute the indomitable courage & valour of all ranks in Indian Army who guard our frontiers & defend us day & night despite inhospitable terrain & weather. We are all proud of you for protecting the nation and for the yeoman service rendered in times of any crisis. pic.twitter.com/d0eEfbra1I — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 15, 2021

Salute the valour and courage of our soldiers and their families on #ArmyDay. Deeply grateful for their selfless service and invaluable sacrifice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2021

On January 15, 1949 General KM Cariappa took the charge of Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher and ever since, this date is being celebrated. In order to make the day special, various parades are organised by the Indian Army. There is a possibility that the Army Day celebrations this year may not be as grand as usual due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.