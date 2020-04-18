Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Army Doctor, 9-Month-Old Child of Tablighi Jamaat Attendee Test Covid-19 Positive in Uttarkhand

Earlier, Indian Army had reported eight positive coronavirus virus cases.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Army Doctor, 9-Month-Old Child of Tablighi Jamaat Attendee Test Covid-19 Positive in Uttarkhand
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Dehradun: A woman officer posted at a military hospital here and a nine-month-old infant are among the five fresh coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The two had tested positive on Friday, they said.

While the woman officer had recently travelled to Lucknow, the infant contracted the infection from his father, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the officials said.

They did not say where the group's congregation was held or when the infant's father had tested positive.

A state health department spokesperson said the woman officer had recently returned from training in Lucknow. Her contact tracing is underway.

The infant is quarantined at a school in Jakhan area of Dehradun, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the infant's father is one of the 10 Tablighi Jamaat members undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Dehradun.

He is admitted to the isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

However, the baby's mother has tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

A Tablighi Jamaat member from Nainital, a 25-year-old man who worked at a relief camp in Roorkee, and a 45-year-old woman who is a relative of a COVID-19 patient are the other three people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours.

The Tablighi Jamaat member is undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, the spokesperson said.

The 25-year-old man and the 45-year-old woman, both from Haridwar district, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Haridwar Mela Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Saroj Naithani said.

Of the total 42 patients in Uttarakhand, nine have recovered and been discharged.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres