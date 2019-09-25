Indian Army Dog 'Jari' Leads Troops to Huge Cache of Weapons, Explosives Hidden in Assam Forest

Guwahati: Jari, a three-year-old canine soldier of the Indian Army and a trailing expert has achieved an outstanding feat by helping troops locate a huge cache of arms and ammunition allegedly hidden by NDFB-Songbijit (NDFB-S) militants deep inside Panbari Reserve forest under Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Jari and her handler accomplished the task with full accuracy during the joint operation launched by the Army, Assam police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday. In just a year and half of service, it is also Jari's first recognised performance. The young female Labrador is deployed at one of the military dog units in Assam.

“She is energetic and full of josh. Jari is a Tracker dog and brilliant with the casting scent methodology that is based on real intelligence and sixth sense of the dog – of all the distractions inside the forest, the smell of elephant dung around, imagine how she focused on just one scent and led her handler to the spot where the weapons and explosives were hidden. This outstanding ability is rare in dogs and it was a brilliant performance,” said an Army official from Jari’s unit, emphasising how the task established the strong bonding between the handler and the dog.

“In this method, dogs would sometimes raise their head to ask the master –“Am I doing a good job?”, and would proceed further on acknowledgement. In most instances, they are 99.9% correct,” the official added.

In Tuesday’s operation, at least 20 weapons, over 100 hundred rounds of ammunition and and 17 kg explosives were recovered.

The military dog units in Northeast have a host of Labradors and German Shepherds that have undergone varying levels of training, and wait to put their skills to test. They are deployed to support troops in natural disasters and counter-insurgency operations. The canine warriors can detect weapons, bombs, narcotics and other substances more accurately than any available military equipment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.