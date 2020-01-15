Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Army Flags Off Ocean Sailing Expedition from Mumbai to Okhla

The Indian Army team will be sailing in the Arabian Sea for 13 days and will return to Mumbai on January 27.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Army Flags Off Ocean Sailing Expedition from Mumbai to Okhla
Reprsentative image.

Mumbai: The Indian Army Ocean Sailing Expedition from Mumbai to Okha in Gujarat was flagged off here on Wednesday.

The team will be sailing in the Arabian Sea and will return to Mumbai on January 27. The 13-day exercise will test the skill of sailors on high seas, an official said.

The 43-member expedition, which includes 27 support staff, is being led by Lt Col M K Singh, assisted by Lt Col Shashikant Waghmode, Sena Medal.

It comprises four more officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 other ranks from various arms and services to include Engineers, Electronic Mechanical Engineers, Signals, Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry troops.

The team will sail in four non-motorised Seabird class boats, supported by ground support team, which will move along the coastal land route for immediate support, the official said.

The expedition was flagged off by Lt General Michael Mathews, PVSM, VSM, Commandant of the Pune-based College of

Military Engineering and Colonel Commandant, the Bombay Sappers and Brigadier M J Kumar, Sena Medal, Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre at Kirkee, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram