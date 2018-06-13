English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Army Gears Up for ‘Kashmir Super 30’ Medical Targeting NEE
Project Kashmir Super 50, a joint initiative by Indian Army, Center for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and PETRONET LNG Limited (PLL) saw a huge success of its students.
(Image: News18.com)
Project Kashmir Super 50, a joint initiative by Indian Army, Center for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and PETRONET LNG Limited (PLL) saw a huge success of its students as 32 students this year have cleared the country’s toughest entrance exams viz JEE (Mains) and 7 made it to the JEE (Advanced) Merit List. Out of total 50, 45 students were boys and 5 girls who were aided free residential coaching for various engineering entrance exams including JEE and JKCET.
https://twitter.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/1006527183110602752
The Project Kashmir Super 50 was founded in the year 2013 and has been one of the most successful projects undertaken by the Indian Army in the militancy-hit Kashmir valley. The Indian Army aims to provide right guidance and opportunity to the Kashmiri youth and pave way to normalcy in the region.
https://twitter.com/PIB_India/status/1006526864234598400
After the success of Project Kashmir Super 50 for Top Engineering Entrance Exams, the Indian Army is gearing up to launch Kashmir Super 30 to prepare medical aspirants for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) via free residential coaching. The force has recently signed an MoU with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) & National Integrity Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) in this regard.
