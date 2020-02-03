Indian Army Helicopter Crash-lands in J&K, Pilots Safe
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
Representational Image
New Delhi: An Indian Army Chetak helicopter, flying from Udhampur on a training sortie, crashlanded at Rudkhud near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Indian Army said that the incident took place at 11.30 a.m. "Both the pilots are safe and out of danger," said India Army, adding that enquiry into the whole incident has started.
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
Last year in October, a helicopter of the Indian Army carrying then chief of the force's Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers made an emergency landing following a technical glitch in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
The Army's Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other officers on board was on a sortie from Udhampur to Poonch when it developed a technical snag.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- TikTok Video Shows Harmonica Stuck inside Woman's Mouth, Plays Everytime She Breathes
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Loses Her Calm After Sidharth Shukla Calls Her a Flipper
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15