Indian Army Helicopter Crash-lands in J&K, Pilots Safe

The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.

February 3, 2020
Indian Army Helicopter Crash-lands in J&K, Pilots Safe
New Delhi: An Indian Army Chetak helicopter, flying from Udhampur on a training sortie, crashlanded at Rudkhud near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Indian Army said that the incident took place at 11.30 a.m. "Both the pilots are safe and out of danger," said India Army, adding that enquiry into the whole incident has started.

The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.

Last year in October, a helicopter of the Indian Army carrying then chief of the force's Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers made an emergency landing following a technical glitch in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The Army's Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other officers on board was on a sortie from Udhampur to Poonch when it developed a technical snag.

