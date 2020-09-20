Indian Army Occupied 6 Major Hills on LAC Amid Standoff with China in Three Weeks: Reports

In the last three weeks, the Indian army has occupied six new major hills on the LAC amid the standoff with China in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

According to top government sources, the army has occupied these six positions on Finger 4 ridgeline since August 29, reported ANI.

“The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar Hilll, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4,” ANI quoted top government sources.

Earlier, the situation remained tense at both the north and south bank of the Pangong lake area as well as at other friction points in eastern Ladakh on Friday. There had been at least three attempts by the PLA to "intimidate" Indian troops along the north and south bank of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

With the current breakthrough, the Indian troops have an edge over the Chinese in the region. The hills were lying dormant and the Indian army occupied it before the Chinese.

The foiling of Chinese army’s attempts to occupy the heights led to air firing on three occasions from the northern bank of Pangong to the southern bank of the lake, sources said.

It is also pertinent to note that the Black Top and the Helmet Top hill features are on the Chinese side of the LAC.

Chinese army have deployed additional 3000 troops near the Rezang la and Rechen La heights.