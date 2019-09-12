English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Army Officer Posted at UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo Dies in Kayaking Incident
Lt Col Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8.
File photo of Lt Col Gaurav Solanki.
New Delhi: An Indian Army officer posted at the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has died in a kayaking incident in the African country, sources said.
Lt Col Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8, they said.
An intensive search was carried out to retrieve the officer and his body was found on Thursday from the lake.
