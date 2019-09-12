Indian Army Officer Posted at UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo Dies in Kayaking Incident

New Delhi: An Indian Army officer posted at the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has died in a kayaking incident in the African country, sources said.

Lt Col Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8, they said.

An intensive search was carried out to retrieve the officer and his body was found on Thursday from the lake.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.