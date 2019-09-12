Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Army Officer Posted at UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo Dies in Kayaking Incident

Lt Col Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Indian Army Officer Posted at UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo Dies in Kayaking Incident
File photo of Lt Col Gaurav Solanki.
New Delhi: An Indian Army officer posted at the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has died in a kayaking incident in the African country, sources said.

Lt Col Gaurav Solanki, who was posted as a military staff officer in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing while kayaking near the Tchegera Island in Lake Kivu near Goma on September 8, they said.

An intensive search was carried out to retrieve the officer and his body was found on Thursday from the lake.

