Indian Army Officials Donated '3 Bottles of Blood' to Captured Pakistani Terrorist Injured in J-K's Rajouri

The Indian Army on Wednesday said that the captured Pakistani terrorist, who was injured while trying to infiltrate the country earlier this week, was given ‘three bottles of blood’ by personnel while being treated.

The ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacker from PoK, identified as Tabarak Hussain, was captured by the Indian Army on August 21 at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain was injured in the altercation and was being treated. “He had bled out due to two bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. Members of our team gave him three bottles of blood, operated him and put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve,” Brigadier Rajeev Nair told ANI.

Brigadier Nair added that while operating, they thought of him like any other patient and lauded the officers who helped save him. “We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative,” he said.

After being captured, Hussain revealed that Pakistani Colonel Yunus Chaudhry had given him around Rs 30,000 to carry out the suicide mission.

While speaking to news agency ANI from a Kashmir-based facility where is he undergoing treatment after getting injured during the infiltration bid, Hussain said he tried to enter the Indian territory along with four-five other men.

In a video shared on Twitter, Hussain can be seen admitting that he along with other terrorists had conducted two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. Hussain is a resident of Sabzkot village of Koti in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army’s Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Confessing his long association with terrorism, Hussain said he was trained by Major Razak of the Pakistan Army. “I was betrayed (by accompanying terrorists) and subsequently captured by the Indian Army. I underwent six-month training and visited several (terrorist) camps (run by the Pakistan army) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members,” Hussain told reporters in a brief interaction at the military hospital.

(With agency inputs)

