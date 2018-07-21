GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: 14 Short Service Commission Posts, Apply before August 16

Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before August 16.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 21, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Army Recruitment 2018: 14 Short Service Commission Posts, Apply before August 16
Image for representation only.
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 14 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried Male and Female for Judge Advocate General Branch has begun on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The officers will be on probation period for 6 months and candidates from LAW background only can apply for the posts of JAG. Applicants must not submit more than one application else it would be rejected.

The Indian Army aims to recruit candidates for JAG entry Scheme 22nd Course April 2019. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before August 16 2018 by following the instructions given below.

How to apply for Indian Army Limited Recruitment 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm

Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 14

Male - 7
Female - 7

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess LLB Degree with at least 55% marks and the candidate should be from a college or University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/Jag_entry_scheme_22_course_Apr_2019.pdf

Age Limit: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st January 2019.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Service Selection Board Interview.
List of Selection Centers:
Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Bangalore (Karnataka)
Kapurthala (Punjab)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...