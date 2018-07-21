English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Army Recruitment 2018: 14 Short Service Commission Posts, Apply before August 16
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before August 16.
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 14 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried Male and Female for Judge Advocate General Branch has begun on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The officers will be on probation period for 6 months and candidates from LAW background only can apply for the posts of JAG. Applicants must not submit more than one application else it would be rejected.
The Indian Army aims to recruit candidates for JAG entry Scheme 22nd Course April 2019. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before August 16 2018 by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for Indian Army Limited Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 14
Male - 7
Female - 7
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess LLB Degree with at least 55% marks and the candidate should be from a college or University recognized by Bar Council of India.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/Jag_entry_scheme_22_course_Apr_2019.pdf
Age Limit: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st January 2019.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Service Selection Board Interview.
List of Selection Centers:
Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Bangalore (Karnataka)
Kapurthala (Punjab)
