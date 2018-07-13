English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Army Recruitment 2018: 191 Posts, Apply before 9th August 2018
Vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried Male, Female and Widows of Defence Personnel for Technical and Non Technical departments in all Arms/Services has begun on the official website of Indian Army.
Image for representation only.
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 191 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried Male, Female and Widows of Defence Personnel for Technical and Non Technical departments in all Arms/Services has begun on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The candidates from Engineering stream are applicable for the above posts. Candidates can apply only for one stream at a time. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Army Limited Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 191
Male - 175
Female - 14
Widows of Defence Personnel - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
SSC (Male and Female) - The applicants must possess Engineering Degree or should be in final year of Engineering.
SSC (Widows of Defence Personnel) (Non Tech/ Non UPSC) - The applicants must possess Graduate Degree in any discipline.
SSC (Widows of Defence Personnel) (Tech) - The applicants must be BE/ BTech in any Engineering stream.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/SSCW_TECH_23_APR_2019_COURSE.pdf
Age Limit:
Male - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st April 2019
Female - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st April 2019
Widows of Defence Personnel - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st April 2019.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Cut off percentage of marks in Engineering stream and Interview.
List of Selection Centers:
Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Bangalore (Karnataka)
Kapurthala (Punjab)
Also Watch
The candidates from Engineering stream are applicable for the above posts. Candidates can apply only for one stream at a time. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Army Limited Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 191
Male - 175
Female - 14
Widows of Defence Personnel - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
SSC (Male and Female) - The applicants must possess Engineering Degree or should be in final year of Engineering.
SSC (Widows of Defence Personnel) (Non Tech/ Non UPSC) - The applicants must possess Graduate Degree in any discipline.
SSC (Widows of Defence Personnel) (Tech) - The applicants must be BE/ BTech in any Engineering stream.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/SSCW_TECH_23_APR_2019_COURSE.pdf
Age Limit:
Male - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st April 2019
Female - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st April 2019
Widows of Defence Personnel - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st April 2019.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Cut off percentage of marks in Engineering stream and Interview.
List of Selection Centers:
Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Bangalore (Karnataka)
Kapurthala (Punjab)
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]