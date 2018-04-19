English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Army Recruitment 2018: 40 Engineering Graduate Posts, Apply before 16thMay 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th May 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Indian Army.
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 40 vacancies for unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 128th Technical Graduates Course(TGC - 128) commencing in January 2019 at Indian Military Academy(IMA), Dehradun. The posts are for permanent commission in the Indian Army.The duration of the training is 1 year at IMA. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply Indian Army Recruitment 2018 for TGC - 128?
Step 1 – Visit he official website -https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/officers-notifications.htm
Step 2 - Click on 'Office Entry Apply/ Login' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Registration'
Step 4 - Fill in the registration form with required information and save the form
Step 5 - After successful registration, click on Login
Step 6 - Complete the Application Process and save the form
Step 7 - Download the Application Form for future reference
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Civil - 10
Architecture - 1
Mechanical - 4
Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics - 5
Computer Science and Engineering - 6
Electronics and Telecommunications - 7
Electronics - 2
Metallurgical - 2
Electronics and Instrumentation - 2
Micro Electronics and Microwave - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passedrelevant Engineering Degree Course or must be in the final year of Engineering Degree Course and should be able to submit the proof of passing by 1st January 2019. The applicants must get the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of the training at IMA.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st January 2019.
Pay Scale:
Upon selection the candidates will be eligible to receive a stipend of Rs.56,100/- per month during the training period. Upon Commission after successful completion of training period, the candidates will be placed in Level 10 as Lieutenant with the pay scale of Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/- per month. Applicants are advised to visit official advertisement to understand the pay matrix:
http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/TGC_128_COURSE_NOTIFICATION.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
