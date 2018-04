Indian Army Recruitment 2018: 40 Engineering Graduate Posts, Apply before 16thMay 2018

Indian Army Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 40 vacancies for unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 128th Technical Graduates Course(TGC - 128) commencing in January 2019 at Indian Military Academy(IMA), Dehradun. The posts are for permanent commission in the Indian Army.The duration of the training is 1 year at IMA. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/officers-notifications.htm Step 2 - Click on 'Office Entry Apply/ Login' on the home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Registration'Step 4 - Fill in the registration form with required information and save the formStep 5 - After successful registration, click on LoginStep 6 - Complete the Application Process and save the formStep 7 - Download the Application Form for future referenceDirect Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm Civil - 10Architecture - 1Mechanical - 4Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics - 5Computer Science and Engineering - 6Electronics and Telecommunications - 7Electronics - 2Metallurgical - 2Electronics and Instrumentation - 2Micro Electronics and Microwave - 1The applicant must have passedrelevant Engineering Degree Course or must be in the final year of Engineering Degree Course and should be able to submit the proof of passing by 1st January 2019. The applicants must get the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of the training at IMA.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st January 2019.Upon selection the candidates will be eligible to receive a stipend of Rs.56,100/- per month during the training period. Upon Commission after successful completion of training period, the candidates will be placed in Level 10 as Lieutenant with the pay scale of Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/- per month. Applicants are advised to visit official advertisement to understand the pay matrix:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.