Indian Army Recruitment 2018 Begins for 55 NCC Special Entry for Men and Women, Apply before 2nd August 2018

Indian Army Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 55 vacancies under NCC Special Entry Scheme 45th Course for Short Service Commission has begun on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in The Indian Army aims to recruit men and women including Wards of Battle Casualities of Army Personnel. The recruitment will be on contract basis and the applicants need to serve the probation period for 6 months.Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the formStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form and SubmitStep 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htmDirect Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htmTotal Posts: 55NCC Men: 50General Category – 45Wards of Battle Casualities of Army Personnel - 5NCC Women: 5General Category – 4Wards of Battle Casualities of Army Personnel - 1The applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of 55% marks.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/NCC_45_notification_men_and_women.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2019.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test, Medical Test and an Interview.Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)Banglore (Karnataka)Kapurthala (Punjab)