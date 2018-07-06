English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 Begins for 55 NCC Special Entry for Men and Women, Apply before 2nd August 2018
Vacancies under NCC Special Entry Scheme 45th Course for Short Service Commission has begun on the official website of Indian Army
Image for representation only.
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 55 vacancies under NCC Special Entry Scheme 45th Course for Short Service Commission has begun on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The Indian Army aims to recruit men and women including Wards of Battle Casualities of Army Personnel. The recruitment will be on contract basis and the applicants need to serve the probation period for 6 months.
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Army Limited Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit
Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 55
NCC Men: 50
General Category – 45
Wards of Battle Casualities of Army Personnel - 5
NCC Women: 5
General Category – 4
Wards of Battle Casualities of Army Personnel - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of 55% marks.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/NCC_45_notification_men_and_women.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2019.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test, Medical Test and an Interview.
List of Selection Centers:
Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Banglore (Karnataka)
Kapurthala (Punjab)
