Indian Army Recruitment 2018: TGC-128 Application Process Closes 16th May 2018, Fresh Applications Invited for TES-40

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 vacancies for Unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the post of Directorate through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-128) is closing next week on 16th May 2018 on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in ; while fresh application process to under Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-40) is scheduled to begin on the same day.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant posts on or before 16thMay 2018 in case of TGC-128 and till 14th June 2018 in case of TES-40 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in Step 2 – Enter the ‘Captcha code’ to enter the websiteStep 3 – Click on ‘Register’ and fill in the required informationStep 4 – After registration, click on ‘Apply Online’Step 5 – Application form will displayStep 6 – Fill in the application form with the required information and save the formStep 7 – Click on ‘Submit’Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceTotal Posts: 40Civil – 10Architecture – 1Mechanical – 4Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics – 5Computer Science and Engineering – 6Electronics and Telecommunications – 7Electronics – 2Metallurgical – 2Electronics and Instrumentation – 2Micro Electronics and Microwave – 1The applicant must possess Engineering Degree or must be in the final year of Engineering.Applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st January 2019.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.Start date of submission of online application for TGC-128 – 17th April 2018Last date for submission of online application for TGC-128 – 16th May 2018Start date of submission of online application for TES-40- 16th May 2018Last date for submission of online application for TES-40 – 14th June 2018