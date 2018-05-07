GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: TGC-128 Application Process Closes 16th May 2018, Fresh Applications Invited for TES-40

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun aims to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Directorate through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-128) till 16th May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 7, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Army Recruitment 2018: TGC-128 Application Process Closes 16th May 2018, Fresh Applications Invited for TES-40
Screenshot taken from the official website http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/index.htm
Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 vacancies for Unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the post of Directorate through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-128) is closing next week on 16th May 2018 on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in; while fresh application process to under Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-40) is scheduled to begin on the same day.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant posts on or before 16thMay 2018 in case of TGC-128 and till 14th June 2018 in case of TES-40 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Indian Army Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2 – Enter the ‘Captcha code’ to enter the website

Step 3 – Click on ‘Register’ and fill in the required information

Step 4 – After registration, click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 5 – Application form will display

Step 6 – Fill in the application form with the required information and save the form

Step 7 – Click on ‘Submit’

Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/officers-notifications.htm

Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 40

Civil – 10

Architecture – 1

Mechanical – 4
Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics – 5

Computer Science and Engineering – 6

Electronics and Telecommunications – 7

Electronics – 2

Metallurgical – 2

Electronics and Instrumentation – 2

Micro Electronics and Microwave – 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Engineering Degree or must be in the final year of Engineering.

Applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:

https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/TGC_128_COURSE_NOTIFICATION.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st January 2019.

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application for TGC-128 – 17th April 2018

Last date for submission of online application for TGC-128 – 16th May 2018

Start date of submission of online application for TES-40- 16th May 2018

Last date for submission of online application for TES-40 – 14th June 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Recommended For You