English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Army Recruitment Rallies 2018 for Soldier Posts, Check Schedule for various locations here
Indian Army Recruitment Rallies 2018 application process to fill vacancies for various posts.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Indian Army Recruitment Rallies 2018 application process to fill vacancies for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman has begun on the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The Indian Army is organizing Recruitment Rallies across the country to select candidates for the above mentioned posts.
Interested candidates can register themselves online by following the instructions given below and participate in the rallies:
How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2018 for Soldier Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply online’ under ‘Rally Notifications’ on home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details accept terms and condition and click on submit
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill in the details and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Bravo/BRAVOUserRegistration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Bravo/BRAVOUserLogin.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Soldier General Duty
Soldier Technical
Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner)
Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary
Soldier Clerks/SKT
Soldier Tradesmen
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and other important information as it varies for all the posts and locations.
Official Advertisement:
https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/latest-rally-jcos-or.htm
Candidates who wish to participate in a rally can check the detailed rally schedule for different locations at the below mentioned urls:
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts of Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj and Vaishali (Bihar):
Online Registration - 26th July 2018 - 8th September 2018
Admit cards - Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 10th September - 23rd September
Schedule of Rally – 24th September – 7th October 2018
Venue of rally - New Constructed Complex of Headquarters Recruiting Zone (Bihar & Jharkhand), Near Chandmari, Defence Colony, Danapur Cantt.
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RO_HQ__Rally_2018.pdf
Army recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Auraiya, Banda, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mahoba and Unnao:
Online Registration - 27th July 2018 - 9th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 26th September – 14th October 2018
Venue of rally - Kanpur Cantt. Gates.
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Rally_Notification.output_LUCKNOW.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas:
Online Registration - 1st August 2018 - 14th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 30th September – 8th October 2018
Venue of rally - Haldia Dock Complex, Haldia
Admit Card - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 16th September 2018 – 20th September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RO_HQ__Haldia_Rect_Rally_Notification__30_Sep_to_08_Oct_2018.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti:
Online Registration - 3rd August 2018 - 16th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 2nd October – 5th October 2018
Venue of rally – Paddal Ground, near bus stand, Mandi (HP)
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/ARMY_RECRUITMENT_RALLY_AT_MANDI__HP_FROM_02_OCT_TO_05_OCT_2018.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of Districts Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Saiha and Champhai of Mizoram State:
Online Registration - 4th August 2018 - 16th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 3rd October – 6th October 2018
Venue of rally – Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Mualpui, Aizawl
Admit Card - Admit Card for the rally will be sent through Registered -mail from 17th September 2018 – 25th September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Mizoram_Rally_03_Oct_to_06_Oct_2018_Eng_.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik:
Online Registration - 4th August 2018 - 18th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 4th October – 13th October 2018
Venue of rally – Karnala Sports Academy Ground, Panvel (Raigad).
Admit Card - Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 19th September 2018 – 3rd October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/ADVERTISEMENT_OCT_2018_RALLY_AT_PANVEL__MUMBAI.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Amroha, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur:
Online Registration - 7th August 2018 - 20th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 6th October – 16th October 2018
Venue of rally – Mahipura Camping Ground, Saharanpur
Admit Card - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent to registered e-mail ID from 21st September 2018 – 5th October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RALLY_NOTFN_SAHARANPUR_RALLY_WEF_06-16_OCT_18.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur & Pathankot:
Online Registration - 10th August 2018 - 23rd September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 4th October – 15th October 2018
Venue of rally – CP-8, Khasa Cantt
Admit Card - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through applicants registered e-mail from 23rd September 2018 – 30th September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RALLY_NOTIFICATION_OF_ARO_AMRITSAR_FROM_04_TO_15_OCT_2018.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of all Districts of Manipur State:
Online Registration - 16th August 2018 - 30th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 15th October – 23rd October 2018
Venue of rally – Peace Ground Churachandpur (Manipur)
Admit Card - Admit Card for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 3rd October 2018 – 6th October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Army_Recruitment_Rally_Churachandpur_15-23_Oct_18_for_Manipur_Candidates_Only.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for Eligible Candidates of Andhra Pradesh viz Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore & Prakasam:
Online Registration - 21st August 2018 - 19th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 5th October – 15th October 2018
Venue of rally – 2nd AP SP Battalion Grounds, Kurnool
Admit Card - Admit card will be issued online after 23rd September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Kurnool_Rally_Notification.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Darjeeling and Kalimpong:
Online Registration - 18th August 2018 - 16th October 2018
Schedule of Rally – 1st November – 2nd November 2018
Venue of rally – The Ghoom Army Ground
Admit cards - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail on 17th October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Rally_Notfn.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination, and Common Entrance Examination
It is mandatory to bring Admit card at the time of rally, else candidates will not be allowed to participate in the rally. Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned official advertisements for different locations in detail.
Also Watch
The Indian Army is organizing Recruitment Rallies across the country to select candidates for the above mentioned posts.
Interested candidates can register themselves online by following the instructions given below and participate in the rallies:
How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2018 for Soldier Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply online’ under ‘Rally Notifications’ on home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details accept terms and condition and click on submit
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill in the details and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Bravo/BRAVOUserRegistration.htm
Direct Link for Login - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/Bravo/BRAVOUserLogin.htm
Indian Army Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Soldier General Duty
Soldier Technical
Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner)
Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary
Soldier Clerks/SKT
Soldier Tradesmen
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and other important information as it varies for all the posts and locations.
Official Advertisement:
https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/latest-rally-jcos-or.htm
Candidates who wish to participate in a rally can check the detailed rally schedule for different locations at the below mentioned urls:
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts of Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj and Vaishali (Bihar):
Online Registration - 26th July 2018 - 8th September 2018
Admit cards - Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 10th September - 23rd September
Schedule of Rally – 24th September – 7th October 2018
Venue of rally - New Constructed Complex of Headquarters Recruiting Zone (Bihar & Jharkhand), Near Chandmari, Defence Colony, Danapur Cantt.
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RO_HQ__Rally_2018.pdf
Army recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Auraiya, Banda, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mahoba and Unnao:
Online Registration - 27th July 2018 - 9th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 26th September – 14th October 2018
Venue of rally - Kanpur Cantt. Gates.
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Rally_Notification.output_LUCKNOW.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas:
Online Registration - 1st August 2018 - 14th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 30th September – 8th October 2018
Venue of rally - Haldia Dock Complex, Haldia
Admit Card - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 16th September 2018 – 20th September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RO_HQ__Haldia_Rect_Rally_Notification__30_Sep_to_08_Oct_2018.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti:
Online Registration - 3rd August 2018 - 16th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 2nd October – 5th October 2018
Venue of rally – Paddal Ground, near bus stand, Mandi (HP)
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/ARMY_RECRUITMENT_RALLY_AT_MANDI__HP_FROM_02_OCT_TO_05_OCT_2018.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of Districts Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Saiha and Champhai of Mizoram State:
Online Registration - 4th August 2018 - 16th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 3rd October – 6th October 2018
Venue of rally – Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Mualpui, Aizawl
Admit Card - Admit Card for the rally will be sent through Registered -mail from 17th September 2018 – 25th September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Mizoram_Rally_03_Oct_to_06_Oct_2018_Eng_.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik:
Online Registration - 4th August 2018 - 18th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 4th October – 13th October 2018
Venue of rally – Karnala Sports Academy Ground, Panvel (Raigad).
Admit Card - Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 19th September 2018 – 3rd October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/ADVERTISEMENT_OCT_2018_RALLY_AT_PANVEL__MUMBAI.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Amroha, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur:
Online Registration - 7th August 2018 - 20th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 6th October – 16th October 2018
Venue of rally – Mahipura Camping Ground, Saharanpur
Admit Card - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent to registered e-mail ID from 21st September 2018 – 5th October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RALLY_NOTFN_SAHARANPUR_RALLY_WEF_06-16_OCT_18.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur & Pathankot:
Online Registration - 10th August 2018 - 23rd September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 4th October – 15th October 2018
Venue of rally – CP-8, Khasa Cantt
Admit Card - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through applicants registered e-mail from 23rd September 2018 – 30th September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/RALLY_NOTIFICATION_OF_ARO_AMRITSAR_FROM_04_TO_15_OCT_2018.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of all Districts of Manipur State:
Online Registration - 16th August 2018 - 30th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 15th October – 23rd October 2018
Venue of rally – Peace Ground Churachandpur (Manipur)
Admit Card - Admit Card for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 3rd October 2018 – 6th October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Army_Recruitment_Rally_Churachandpur_15-23_Oct_18_for_Manipur_Candidates_Only.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for Eligible Candidates of Andhra Pradesh viz Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore & Prakasam:
Online Registration - 21st August 2018 - 19th September 2018
Schedule of Rally – 5th October – 15th October 2018
Venue of rally – 2nd AP SP Battalion Grounds, Kurnool
Admit Card - Admit card will be issued online after 23rd September 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Kurnool_Rally_Notification.pdf
Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates of districts Darjeeling and Kalimpong:
Online Registration - 18th August 2018 - 16th October 2018
Schedule of Rally – 1st November – 2nd November 2018
Venue of rally – The Ghoom Army Ground
Admit cards - Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail on 17th October 2018
Direct Link - https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Rally_Notfn.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination, and Common Entrance Examination
It is mandatory to bring Admit card at the time of rally, else candidates will not be allowed to participate in the rally. Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned official advertisements for different locations in detail.
Also Watch
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India is One of the Corrupt, Pretentious & Hypocrite Countries in the World: Annu Kapoor
- Vehicles Make Their Way Through Flooded Bridge in Kerala - Watch Video
- These Brave IAS Officers are Going Out of Their Way To Help With Kerala's Relief Operations
- Two Days Before Asian Games, Leander Paes Pulls Out
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...