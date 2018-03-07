Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2018 Punjab: Apply Before March 16 for Soldier Posts for Ludhiana

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2018 for various categories viz Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/SKT, Soldier Technical and Soldier Nursing Assistant is scheduled to be organized from 1st April 2018 to 10th April 2018 at the Dholewal Military Complex, Ludhiana for candidates of Ludhiana, Moga, Roopnagar and SAS Nagar (Mohali) District.Candidates that cherish the aim to serve the nation can apply online on or before 16th March 2018, by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website of the Indian Army - http://joinindianarmy.nic.in: Click on the notification that reads, Army Recruitment Rally Notification ARO Ludhiana: April 2018 and go through the official advertisement: Click on 'Apply Online' tab given on the Right Hand Side of the screen to complete the application process: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference: Download the self declaration affidavit from the official notification and carry it along with your Admit Card on the day allotted to you (as mentioned on your Admit Card)The candidates will be screened during the Recruitment Rally and the date and location of Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to candidates will be shared during the rally itself.Official Advertisement for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2018 Ludhiana, PunjabThe eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age and physical requirement differ for different posts, candidates must read the same at the official advertisement:http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/BRAVO_NotificationPDF/Fresh_Rally_Notification_Ludhiana.pdfThe official advertisement also reads a caution against touts for the candidates as well as ex-servicemen, "Do not Waste your money on touts, Recruiting Process has been computerized, and touts cannot be of any help. Have faith in your hard work.""The pension/service of any ex-serviceman/serving personnel, if found involved in touting, will be terminated," it further read.