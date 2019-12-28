Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Army Rescues 1,700 Stranded Tourists in Sikkim

They were stranded in the midway at various points along Jawaharlal Nehru road as the motorable stretch was blocked by snow.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Army Rescues 1,700 Stranded Tourists in Sikkim
Representative image.

New Delhi: Indian Army rescued over 1700 stranded tourists, due to heavy snowfall near Natu La in Sikkim, on Saturday.

"On December 27, approximately 1,500 to 1,700 tourists got stranded due to heavy snowfall between 13th Mile to Natu La. These tourists, travelling in nearly 300 taxis, were returning from Nathu La Pass - Tsomgo Lake on Friday evening and got stranded," said a senior Indian Army officer.

They were stranded in the midway at various points along Jawaharlal Nehru road as the motorable stretch was blocked by snow.

Seeing the helpless situation, the Indian Army immediately swung into action and initiated massive rescue operations despite poor visibility and inclement weather, the the officer added.

The stranded tourists were provided relief including food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines, to ensure their safety from weather and high altitude.

Around 1700 tourists, including women, children and elderly persons, were rescued and almost 570 were accommodated at Army Camp at 17th Mile.

The Army has provided JCB and dozers to clear the snow and restore road connectivity at the earliest.

Indian Army is still carrying out evacuation process so that all stranded tourists are safely sent to the state capital Gangtok.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram