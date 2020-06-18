Indian Army Says All Soldiers Accounted for after Clash with China in Galwan Valley

The Indian Army on Thursday clarified that all soldiers are accounted for after violent clashes with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the confrontation,

Referring to a news report claiming that soldiers are missing in action, the Army said all Indian troops are accounted. The Army is expected to release a full statement soon.

The clashes were the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

India and China held the second round of Major General-level talks on Thursday, a day after the dialogue in Galwan Valley ended on an “inconclusive” note.

