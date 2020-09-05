INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Army Soldier Killed, Two Injured after Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

For Representation. (Image: News18/Qayoom Khan)

For Representation. (Image: News18/Qayoom Khan)

The injured jawans were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar and their condition is stable, said Army officials.

An Army soldier was killed and two others injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district on Saturday, a defence spokesman said here. "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Naugam Sector of Kupwara in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said a soldier was killed while two others sustained injuries. The injured jawans were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital here and their condition is stable, Col Kalia said. He said a befitting response was given to Pakistan for its aggression.

Next Story
Loading