In the harsh weather and high-altitude, a group of Indian army soldiers played a game of cricket in a make-shift ground at the scenic Galwan valley.

Several pictures of the game, posted on social media shows the cricket competition organised by the Patiala Brigade Trishul Division.

The Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, which is responsible for guarding the LAC in the Ladakh sector, released the photos.

Indian army soldiers are seen bowling, fielding and batting, with loads of enthusiasm in sub-zero temperatures of the valley. Snow-capped mountains stand tall in the background.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops playing cricket near the Galwan valley. The Indian Army formations deployed in the area have been engaging in different sports activities in extreme winters at these high-altitude locations(Source: Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/cElsJLFg8I — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

The Indian army deployed at the valley has been engaging in different sport activities in extreme winters, news agency ANI said.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian army also shared snapshots of the game on their twitter handle.

#Patiala Brigade #Trishul Division organised a cricket competition in extreme high altitude area in Sub zero temperatures with full enthusiasm and zeal. We make the Impossible Possible@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/0RWPPxGaJq— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) March 3, 2023

“Patiala Brigade Trishul Division organised a cricket competition in extreme high altitude area in Sub zero temperatures with full enthusiasm and zeal. We make the Impossible Possible," it said in the tweet.

This comes amid the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Demchok and Depsang regions of eastern Ladakh.

Tensions erupted on May 5, 2020 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

