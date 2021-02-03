Indian Army Taking All Steps to Mitigate Threats Along Borders, Govt Tells Parliament on China-threat at LAC

The Indian Army is conscious of the threats manifesting along the country's borders and all measures deemed necessary are being taken to mitigate them, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The written response by the government came to a question on whether there is a proposal to develop 'anti-access area denial' capabilities to prevent any future build-up of Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control and neutralise any threat from Pakistan.

"Indian Army is conscious of the threats manifesting along our borders and all measures deemed necessary are being taken to mitigate the same," the defence ministry said. Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for the last nine months.

To a separate question on whether there was any plan to explore the option of converting the Quad or Quadrilateral grouping into a security alliance, the ministry said India has undertaken consultations with other three member nations of the bloc on regional and global issues of common interest. Besides India, the Quad comprises Australia, Japan and the US. "There is focus on practical cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development, and counter-terrorism, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian and disaster relief, with the objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in an increasingly inter-connected Indo-Pacific region," according to the answer. It said the Quad partners share a commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law.

It said the framework has provided a platform for exchange of views on regional and global issues of common interest. To a separate question, the ministry said 287 out of 2,518 Army soldiers, who were to participate in the Army Day and Republic Day parades, had tested positive for coronavirus. It said those who tested positive were all asymptomatic.

