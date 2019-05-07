Take the pledge to vote

Indian Army to Deploy 464 Russian-origin T-90 'Bhishma' Tanks Along the Pakistan Border

Pakistan is also discussing a deal with Russia for acquiring about 360 such tanks.

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Indian Army to Deploy 464 Russian-origin T-90 'Bhishma' Tanks Along the Pakistan Border
File photo of Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
In a big step towards modernisation of the armed forces, Indian Army has decided to induct 464 Russian-origin upgraded T-90 'Bhishma' main-battle tanks at a cost of Rs 13,448 crore in the 2022-2026 time frame.

The move is aimed at bolstering army’s ‘shock and awe’ capabilities and combat prowess along the border with Pakistan, said a Times of India report.

The report said the ‘indent’ to produce the T-90 tanks would soon be placed on the Avadi Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF) under the Ordinance Factory Board. The cabinet committee on security cleared the licence acquisition from Russia over a month ago.

Pakistan is also discussing a deal with Russia for acquiring about 360 such tanks.

In January, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had announced that the forces would carry out major reforms and organisational restructuring in the next few months and has decided to roll out an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) as part of overall plan to enhance combat capability of the force.

For the next one year, infantry modernisation and procurement of missiles, attack helicopters and other key platforms will remain priority areas for the Indian Army.

The decision to set up IBGs comprising various arms of the force including elements of air power, artillery, armoured corps is seen as a major leap forward in boosting the army's fighting capability.
