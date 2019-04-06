English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Army Brass to Review India's Security Along Pak Border in Wake of Balakot Air Strike at Week-long Conference
The Indian Army in a statement, said that some of the important issues likely to be discussed, are management of the extant security dynamics, mitigation of future security threats and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries.
File photo of Army Chief Bipin Rawat.
Loading...
New Delhi: Top Army commanders will deliberate extensively on security challenges facing the country and ways to enhance its combat edge over potential adversaries at a week-long conference beginning Monday.
Sources said the commanders will particularly review India's security preparedness along the border with Pakistan in the wake of changing security scenario following India's air strike on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent developments.
"Important issues that are likely to be discussed are management of the extant security dynamics, mitigation of future security threats and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries," the Army said in a statement.
It said the conference, to be chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, will deliberate on specific issues relating to Army formations and the Army as a whole.
The commanders will also deliberate on infrastructure development along India's border with China, laying of strategic
railway lines and ways to optimise "limited budget" to ensure making up of critical deficiency in ammunition, officials said.
They said implementation of critical projects including laying of several key roads along the border with China will also be discussed.
Issues relating to administration and welfare of troops will be discussed in detail for planning and execution, the Army said adding the commanders will also deliberate on Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).
The sources said the Army commanders will also review implementation of various reform measures in the force.
The opening address at the conference, to be held from April 8 to 14, will be delivered by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Army commanders' conference is held biannually for formulating important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.
Sources said the commanders will particularly review India's security preparedness along the border with Pakistan in the wake of changing security scenario following India's air strike on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot and subsequent developments.
"Important issues that are likely to be discussed are management of the extant security dynamics, mitigation of future security threats and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries," the Army said in a statement.
It said the conference, to be chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, will deliberate on specific issues relating to Army formations and the Army as a whole.
The commanders will also deliberate on infrastructure development along India's border with China, laying of strategic
railway lines and ways to optimise "limited budget" to ensure making up of critical deficiency in ammunition, officials said.
They said implementation of critical projects including laying of several key roads along the border with China will also be discussed.
Issues relating to administration and welfare of troops will be discussed in detail for planning and execution, the Army said adding the commanders will also deliberate on Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).
The sources said the Army commanders will also review implementation of various reform measures in the force.
The opening address at the conference, to be held from April 8 to 14, will be delivered by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Army commanders' conference is held biannually for formulating important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- Hardik Pandya Drives His New Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.19 Crore - Watch Video
- Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results