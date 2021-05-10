Indian Army's Western Command Sets Up Three 100-bed Covid Care Facilities in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala

Extending help to state governments in their battle against the deadly second wave of coronavirus, the Army’s Western Command has set up three 100-bed hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala. These facilities have been set up under the Indian Army’s Operation Namaste, launched in March this year to insulate the 1.3 million-strong force from coronavirus and extend all possible assistance in containing the pandemic.

These hospitals have been set up on a war footing, having the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients, the Army said in a statement. While the The Army’s Western Command has deployed its doctors, nursing officers and paramedics, the civil administration is facilitating essential amenities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply and ambulance services at these hospitals, the statement said.

The admission to these hospitals will be open to all citizens and coordinated by chief medical officers (CMOs).

Lieutenant General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief , Western Command, on Monday announced the operationalisation of the first 100-bedded COVID Hospital at a hostel for international students in Panjab University. The other two 100-bed covid care facilities have been set up at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Haryana’s Faridabad and Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, Punjab and will be made operational from May 11 and 12, respectively.

Highlighting the efforts of the Army and the civil administration, Lieutenant General RP Singh assured governments of both states and the Chandigarh Administration of all possible support in their fight against Covid-19.

Patients requiring higher grade of treatment will be shifted to other hospitals, coordinated by the CMO as per availability of ICU facilities.

The Army Commander, as per the release, had assured the chief minister of all possible assistance within the institutional capacity of the Western Command.

Consequent to the virtual meet with the Punjab chief minister and requests received from other states, the Western Command had said it is in the process of setting up various COVID-related facilities.

Apart from contributing 108 doctors, 14 nursing officers and 205 paramedics in various hospitals set up by the DRDO, the Western Command had earlier said it will also be setting up 100-bed COVID hospitals at Chandigarh, Patiala and Faridabad.

