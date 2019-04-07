English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Arrested in Kuwait With Three Kg of Cannabis From Iraq
The arrest was made by a team from the Directorate of Search and Customs Investigation.
Image for representation only.
Kuwait City: Kuwait authorities have arrested an Indian trucker while trying to enter the country with 3 kg of cannabis from Iraq, the media reported.
The arrest was made by a team from the Directorate of Search and Customs Investigation, the Arab Times quoted the Al-Rai daily as saying on Saturday.
The trucker was arrested after the team received information that he would travel to Kuwait.
