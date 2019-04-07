LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Arrested in Kuwait With Three Kg of Cannabis From Iraq

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Indian Arrested in Kuwait With Three Kg of Cannabis From Iraq
Kuwait City: Kuwait authorities have arrested an Indian trucker while trying to enter the country with 3 kg of cannabis from Iraq, the media reported.

The arrest was made by a team from the Directorate of Search and Customs Investigation, the Arab Times quoted the Al-Rai daily as saying on Saturday.

The trucker was arrested after the team received information that he would travel to Kuwait.
