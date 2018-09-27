GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card Out, Exam on October 6

The Indian Bank aims to fill 417 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) via 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB).

Contributor Content

Updated:September 27, 2018, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card Out, Exam on October 6
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Indian Bank on its official website - indianbank.in.

The Indian Bank aims to fill 417 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) via 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB).

The Indian Bank is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Exam on October 6, 2018. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Call Letter now.

How to download Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.indianbank.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Career’ tab given at the footer of the homepage
Step 3 – Under ‘DETAILED ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS THROUGH ON BOARDING’, click on ‘Click on for downloading call letter for PRELIMINARY EXAM scheduled on 6th October 2018’
Step 4 – Select Language, Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link http://ibps.sifyitest.com/indbnpojul18/clpoea_sep18/login.php?appid=bdca21a506d005e4a7797c253ac3cb85

Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
Preliminary Online Examination - October 6, 2018
Result of Preliminary Online exam -October 17, 2018
Download of call letters for Main online examination - October 22, 2018
Main Online Examination - November 4, 2018
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...