Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card Out, Exam on October 6

Indian Bank PO Preliminary Exam 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Indian Bank on its official website - indianbank.in. The Indian Bank aims to fill 417 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) via 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB).The Indian Bank is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Exam on October 6, 2018. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Call Letter now.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.indianbank.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Career’ tab given at the footer of the homepageStep 3 – Under ‘DETAILED ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS THROUGH ON BOARDING’, click on ‘Click on for downloading call letter for PRELIMINARY EXAM scheduled on 6th October 2018’Step 4 – Select Language, Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), Captcha Code and click on LoginStep 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further referencePreliminary Online Examination - October 6, 2018Result of Preliminary Online exam -October 17, 2018Download of call letters for Main online examination - October 22, 2018Main Online Examination - November 4, 2018